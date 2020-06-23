1286 South RIDGELEY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous lower 2 bedroom & 1 1/2 bath in the highly desirable Mid-Wilshire area. This unit has high ceilings, newly renovated kitchen with beautiful granite countertops with a darling breakfast nook. Vintage bathroom tile with separate shower and large bathtub. Beautiful newly redone hardwood floors throughout and large windows that bring in tons of light. Very private hedged backyard with patio area, perfect for entertaining. Detached two car garage. Centrally located family/residential community with close proximity to shopping, restaurants, schools, grocery stores and more.