Los Angeles, CA
1286 South RIDGELEY Drive
Last updated July 4 2019 at 9:46 AM

1286 South RIDGELEY Drive

1286 South Ridgeley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1286 South Ridgeley Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous lower 2 bedroom & 1 1/2 bath in the highly desirable Mid-Wilshire area. This unit has high ceilings, newly renovated kitchen with beautiful granite countertops with a darling breakfast nook. Vintage bathroom tile with separate shower and large bathtub. Beautiful newly redone hardwood floors throughout and large windows that bring in tons of light. Very private hedged backyard with patio area, perfect for entertaining. Detached two car garage. Centrally located family/residential community with close proximity to shopping, restaurants, schools, grocery stores and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1286 South RIDGELEY Drive have any available units?
1286 South RIDGELEY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1286 South RIDGELEY Drive have?
Some of 1286 South RIDGELEY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1286 South RIDGELEY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1286 South RIDGELEY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1286 South RIDGELEY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1286 South RIDGELEY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1286 South RIDGELEY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1286 South RIDGELEY Drive offers parking.
Does 1286 South RIDGELEY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1286 South RIDGELEY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1286 South RIDGELEY Drive have a pool?
No, 1286 South RIDGELEY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1286 South RIDGELEY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1286 South RIDGELEY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1286 South RIDGELEY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1286 South RIDGELEY Drive has units with dishwashers.
