12837 Moorpark Street Unit: PH7

Amenities
This 3 bedroom loft is located in beautiful Studio City. This unit is on the top floor, This open floor plan has 20 ft. ceilings with a mezzanine level where the loft is located.
The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, custom designed cabinetry, and stone counter-tops.
Every aspect of the fresh, high-quality design complements Studio City, from its sleek, modern structure and Zinc accents, to its inspiring, grand entrance and inviting center courtyard. Professional gym quality fitness center.
Utilities Included: Trash
Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven Microwave Washer and Dryer
Cats Allowed No
Dogs Allowed No
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,995, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.