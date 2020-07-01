All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12837 Moorpark Street Unit: PH7

12837 W Moorpark St · No Longer Available
Location

12837 W Moorpark St, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
courtyard
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom loft is located in beautiful Studio City. This unit is on the top floor, This open floor plan has 20 ft. ceilings with a mezzanine level where the loft is located.
The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, custom designed cabinetry, and stone counter-tops.

Every aspect of the fresh, high-quality design complements Studio City, from its sleek, modern structure and Zinc accents, to its inspiring, grand entrance and inviting center courtyard. Professional gym quality fitness center.

Utilities Included: Trash

Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven Microwave Washer and Dryer

Cats Allowed No
Dogs Allowed No

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12837 Moorpark Street Unit: PH7 have any available units?
12837 Moorpark Street Unit: PH7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12837 Moorpark Street Unit: PH7 have?
Some of 12837 Moorpark Street Unit: PH7's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12837 Moorpark Street Unit: PH7 currently offering any rent specials?
12837 Moorpark Street Unit: PH7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12837 Moorpark Street Unit: PH7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12837 Moorpark Street Unit: PH7 is pet friendly.
Does 12837 Moorpark Street Unit: PH7 offer parking?
No, 12837 Moorpark Street Unit: PH7 does not offer parking.
Does 12837 Moorpark Street Unit: PH7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12837 Moorpark Street Unit: PH7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12837 Moorpark Street Unit: PH7 have a pool?
No, 12837 Moorpark Street Unit: PH7 does not have a pool.
Does 12837 Moorpark Street Unit: PH7 have accessible units?
No, 12837 Moorpark Street Unit: PH7 does not have accessible units.
Does 12837 Moorpark Street Unit: PH7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12837 Moorpark Street Unit: PH7 does not have units with dishwashers.

