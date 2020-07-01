12837 Moorpark Street Unit: PH7

Amenities

This 3 bedroom loft is located in beautiful Studio City. This unit is on the top floor, This open floor plan has 20 ft. ceilings with a mezzanine level where the loft is located.

The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, custom designed cabinetry, and stone counter-tops.



Every aspect of the fresh, high-quality design complements Studio City, from its sleek, modern structure and Zinc accents, to its inspiring, grand entrance and inviting center courtyard. Professional gym quality fitness center.



Utilities Included: Trash



Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven Microwave Washer and Dryer



Cats Allowed No

Dogs Allowed No



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.