12781 Woodcock Avenue

Pet friendly, owners will allow cats and dogs! Brand new construction... Home features include 3 bedrooms, including a master suite, 2 baths, hardwood floors, central air and heat, dishwasher, washer/dryer hook-ups, and professional landscaping. Home is located on a sweet street filled with single family homes, friendly neighbors, and only 2 blocks from Dyer Street Elementary School, 3 blocks from the Sylmar Public Library, close to restaurants and shopping (CVS, grocery store, Walgreens, and more), 1 mile to the Metrolink Sylmar/San Fernando Station, and close to the 210 fwy, the 5 fwy, and the 118 fwy. Owners will be installing a 8 x 10 storage, on a cement slab, for each unit, for tenant's use. Owners will consider pets with pet deposit. **Note: There is a 2 bedroom back house that has already been rented at $2,600 per month. Fencing to create private separate yards will be installed in April 2019.