Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:50 PM

12781 Woodcock Avenue

12781 Woodcock Ave · No Longer Available
Location

12781 Woodcock Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Pet friendly, owners will allow cats and dogs! Brand new construction... Home features include 3 bedrooms, including a master suite, 2 baths, hardwood floors, central air and heat, dishwasher, washer/dryer hook-ups, and professional landscaping. Home is located on a sweet street filled with single family homes, friendly neighbors, and only 2 blocks from Dyer Street Elementary School, 3 blocks from the Sylmar Public Library, close to restaurants and shopping (CVS, grocery store, Walgreens, and more), 1 mile to the Metrolink Sylmar/San Fernando Station, and close to the 210 fwy, the 5 fwy, and the 118 fwy. Owners will be installing a 8 x 10 storage, on a cement slab, for each unit, for tenant's use. Owners will consider pets with pet deposit. **Note: There is a 2 bedroom back house that has already been rented at $2,600 per month. Fencing to create private separate yards will be installed in April 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12781 Woodcock Avenue have any available units?
12781 Woodcock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12781 Woodcock Avenue have?
Some of 12781 Woodcock Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12781 Woodcock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12781 Woodcock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12781 Woodcock Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12781 Woodcock Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12781 Woodcock Avenue offer parking?
No, 12781 Woodcock Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12781 Woodcock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12781 Woodcock Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12781 Woodcock Avenue have a pool?
No, 12781 Woodcock Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12781 Woodcock Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12781 Woodcock Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12781 Woodcock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12781 Woodcock Avenue has units with dishwashers.
