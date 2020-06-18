All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

1274 S HIGHLAND AVENUE

1274 South Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1274 South Highland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
COMING SOON!!!!! DUPLEX UPSTAIRS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH - This wonderful Spanish Style Duplex is located on a quiet tree-lined street near San Vincente Blvd and South La Brea Avenue.

The spacious second-floor unit features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and nearly 1500 square feet of well-maintained living space.

Your private entry staircase will lead you into the living room area that has lots of natural lighting and access to the patio where you can enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning, or a glass wine in the evening, as you watch the sunset.

An arched entryway divides the living room from the dining area. The dining room is large enough to seat a party of eight. If you just want to relax and enjoy a delightful breakfast, just head to the cozy kitchen nook; that has the original built-in shelves for storage, plantation shutters, and recessed lighting.

The kitchen has real oak wood cabinetry, ceramic countertops and flooring, stainless steel refrigerator, stove, and a built-in microwave.

Each bedroom will accommodate a king-size bed. You will have plenty of space for a chest of drawers or dresser and nightstand. Both bathrooms are sizable.

Parking available in the rear of the building.

A must see! For more information and to view this amazing property, please call or text:

Mona Ghadiri
951-258-1145 or 323-212-4119
Professional Property Managers, Inc. (PPMI)
BRE#01924329

Please submit your application online: www.ppmi.services
$45 screening fee for all applicants 18 and over

"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE4311945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1274 S HIGHLAND AVENUE have any available units?
1274 S HIGHLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1274 S HIGHLAND AVENUE have?
Some of 1274 S HIGHLAND AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1274 S HIGHLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1274 S HIGHLAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1274 S HIGHLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1274 S HIGHLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1274 S HIGHLAND AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1274 S HIGHLAND AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1274 S HIGHLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1274 S HIGHLAND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1274 S HIGHLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1274 S HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1274 S HIGHLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1274 S HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1274 S HIGHLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1274 S HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
