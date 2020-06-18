1274 S HIGHLAND AVENUE

Amenities

COMING SOON!!!!! DUPLEX UPSTAIRS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH - This wonderful Spanish Style Duplex is located on a quiet tree-lined street near San Vincente Blvd and South La Brea Avenue.



The spacious second-floor unit features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and nearly 1500 square feet of well-maintained living space.



Your private entry staircase will lead you into the living room area that has lots of natural lighting and access to the patio where you can enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning, or a glass wine in the evening, as you watch the sunset.



An arched entryway divides the living room from the dining area. The dining room is large enough to seat a party of eight. If you just want to relax and enjoy a delightful breakfast, just head to the cozy kitchen nook; that has the original built-in shelves for storage, plantation shutters, and recessed lighting.



The kitchen has real oak wood cabinetry, ceramic countertops and flooring, stainless steel refrigerator, stove, and a built-in microwave.



Each bedroom will accommodate a king-size bed. You will have plenty of space for a chest of drawers or dresser and nightstand. Both bathrooms are sizable.



Parking available in the rear of the building.



A must see! For more information and to view this amazing property, please call or text:



Mona Ghadiri

951-258-1145 or 323-212-4119

Professional Property Managers, Inc. (PPMI)

BRE#01924329



Please submit your application online: www.ppmi.services

$45 screening fee for all applicants 18 and over



"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"



(RLNE4311945)