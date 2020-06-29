All apartments in Los Angeles
12731 Pacific Ave, Unit 2

12731 Pacific Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12731 Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Nicely remodeled townhouse condo with hardwood floors, modern kitchen and bathrooms, W&D in unit... - Spacious and bright two story condo in the heart of Mar Vista. Hardwood floors in first level, new carpets in stairs and second level. First level contains a powder room, coat closet and under-the-stairs closet, kitchen, dining room and living room. The open and spacious living room has dramatic red brick gas fireplace and a wet bar. "U" shaped kitchen offers granite counter-tops, stainless steel gas range (stove/oven), built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Radiant heat. Upstairs there are the two bedrooms - one of the a master suite with walk-in closet and en suite bathroom-, a full hallway bathroom and a large laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Two side by side subterranean and gated parking spaces included. Extra storage available. Gated building with intercom entry. Landlord pays for water and trash. Sorry, no pets allowed.

Great Mar Vista neighborhood is walking distance to shops, cafes, restaurants, Farmer's Market, etc. Also minutes to Venice, Santa Monica, Marina Del Rey, and beach communities.

*******************************
Management does not guarantee the accuracy of the information concerning the conditions or features of the property. Renter is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection.
BRE ID NUMBER: 01521497

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5563030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

