12731 Pacific Ave, Unit 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Nicely remodeled townhouse condo with hardwood floors, modern kitchen and bathrooms, W&D in unit... - Spacious and bright two story condo in the heart of Mar Vista. Hardwood floors in first level, new carpets in stairs and second level. First level contains a powder room, coat closet and under-the-stairs closet, kitchen, dining room and living room. The open and spacious living room has dramatic red brick gas fireplace and a wet bar. "U" shaped kitchen offers granite counter-tops, stainless steel gas range (stove/oven), built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Radiant heat. Upstairs there are the two bedrooms - one of the a master suite with walk-in closet and en suite bathroom-, a full hallway bathroom and a large laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Two side by side subterranean and gated parking spaces included. Extra storage available. Gated building with intercom entry. Landlord pays for water and trash. Sorry, no pets allowed.



Great Mar Vista neighborhood is walking distance to shops, cafes, restaurants, Farmer's Market, etc. Also minutes to Venice, Santa Monica, Marina Del Rey, and beach communities.



No Pets Allowed



