1273 W 39th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Available August 3rd. Actual Address is 1273 1/2 W 39th St. Walk to USC & Exposition Park Museums & Colliseum from This 1,305 sq.ft. Townhome that was Built for Roommate Living in 2016. Three Large Master Bedrooms, Each with a Private Full Bathroom and Lockable Bedroom Doors. Perfect Floor Plan for Roommate Living. Duplex Unit. Fully Fenced Property with Electric Gates, Two Gated Parking Spaces in Back. WIFI and ADT Security System paid by Landlord. Living/Dining Areas are Furnished. Full Kitchen Includes Refrig, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. Private Washer and Dryer in Upstairs Laundry Closet, New Central Heat and A/C, Dual-Pane Windows, Window Blinds. Patio has Table & Chairs, Bike Rack. Really Great Value Here. Photos were Taken When Last Vacant. Pets must be Pre-Approved by Landlord. Pet Owner shall provide Pet Documents. Pet Deposit is $3,000.