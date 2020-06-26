All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:41 AM

1273 W 39th Street

1273 West 39th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1273 West 39th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available August 3rd. Actual Address is 1273 1/2 W 39th St. Walk to USC & Exposition Park Museums & Colliseum from This 1,305 sq.ft. Townhome that was Built for Roommate Living in 2016. Three Large Master Bedrooms, Each with a Private Full Bathroom and Lockable Bedroom Doors. Perfect Floor Plan for Roommate Living. Duplex Unit. Fully Fenced Property with Electric Gates, Two Gated Parking Spaces in Back. WIFI and ADT Security System paid by Landlord. Living/Dining Areas are Furnished. Full Kitchen Includes Refrig, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. Private Washer and Dryer in Upstairs Laundry Closet, New Central Heat and A/C, Dual-Pane Windows, Window Blinds. Patio has Table & Chairs, Bike Rack. Really Great Value Here. Photos were Taken When Last Vacant. Pets must be Pre-Approved by Landlord. Pet Owner shall provide Pet Documents. Pet Deposit is $3,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 3000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1273 W 39th Street have any available units?
1273 W 39th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1273 W 39th Street have?
Some of 1273 W 39th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1273 W 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1273 W 39th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1273 W 39th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1273 W 39th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1273 W 39th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1273 W 39th Street offers parking.
Does 1273 W 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1273 W 39th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1273 W 39th Street have a pool?
No, 1273 W 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1273 W 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 1273 W 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1273 W 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1273 W 39th Street has units with dishwashers.
