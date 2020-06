12711 Moorpark St 105

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage

Unit 105 Available 06/15/20 Imperial Apartments - Property Id: 281998



STUDIO CITY/ULTRA HIGH END - FRONT FACING

1 BEDROOM COMPLETELY REMODELED:

AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY - June 15,2020

$1995.00

BLACK GRANITE COUNTERS - KITCHEN & BATH

HI GLOSS WHITE EUROPEAN CABINETS

GREAT PLANK FLOOR

STAINLESS APPLIANCES

NEW FIXTURES - INCLUDING BATH, SINKS, FAUCETS & LIGHTING

Brick wood burning or gas fireplace

WALK IN CLOSET

BALCONY

Central heat and air

Heated pool

LARGE LAUNDRY FACILITY

SUBTERRANEAN GARAGE & ELEVATOR

CENTRALLY LOCATED TO STUDIOS, HOLLYWOOD,BH AND THE SVF

Parks nearby

FULL TIME MANAGEMENT AND MAINTENANCE STAFF

NICE DOGS OR CATS - OK

NON SMOKING APARTMENT BUILDING

2 YEAR LEASE

Due to Covid - 19, we are showing by appointment only, providing your good health.



$40 exact cash application fee per adult.

All must qualify.



Imperial Apartments

12711 Moorpark St.

Studio City 91604

818 424-8490

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281998

