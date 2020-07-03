All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

1271 West Blvd

1271 West Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1271 West Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 1BR/1BA apartment available in Mid City LA! This large 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom is recently upgraded. This ground floor unit offers large windows providing ample natural lighting throughout, creating a bright and airy living space. Newly refinished hardwood flooring and fresh paint combined with vintage features also create a rare sense of charm. The property is just minutes away from the 10 freeway.

Community Features:
- Secured Entry
- Onsite Management
- Tremendous Property Upkeep

Landlord also covers water and trash.

DETAILS:
Lease Length: 12 Months
Monthly Rent: $1,795.00
Security Deposit: $1,795.00
Application Fee: $35.00 per app
Dogs & Cats Okay!
Pet Deposit: $300.00

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368

(RLNE5185557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1271 West Blvd have any available units?
1271 West Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1271 West Blvd have?
Some of 1271 West Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1271 West Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1271 West Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1271 West Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1271 West Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1271 West Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1271 West Blvd offers parking.
Does 1271 West Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1271 West Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1271 West Blvd have a pool?
No, 1271 West Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1271 West Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1271 West Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1271 West Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1271 West Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

