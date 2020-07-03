1271 West Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 1BR/1BA apartment available in Mid City LA! This large 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom is recently upgraded. This ground floor unit offers large windows providing ample natural lighting throughout, creating a bright and airy living space. Newly refinished hardwood flooring and fresh paint combined with vintage features also create a rare sense of charm. The property is just minutes away from the 10 freeway.



Community Features:

- Secured Entry

- Onsite Management

- Tremendous Property Upkeep



Landlord also covers water and trash.



DETAILS:

Lease Length: 12 Months

Monthly Rent: $1,795.00

Security Deposit: $1,795.00

Application Fee: $35.00 per app

Dogs & Cats Okay!

Pet Deposit: $300.00



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368



(RLNE5185557)