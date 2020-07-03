1271 West Blvd

Amenities
Beautiful 1BR/1BA apartment available in Mid City LA! This large 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom is recently upgraded. This ground floor unit offers large windows providing ample natural lighting throughout, creating a bright and airy living space. Newly refinished hardwood flooring and fresh paint combined with vintage features also create a rare sense of charm. The property is just minutes away from the 10 freeway.
Community Features:
- Secured Entry
- Onsite Management
- Tremendous Property Upkeep
Landlord also covers water and trash.
DETAILS:
Lease Length: 12 Months
Monthly Rent: $1,795.00
Security Deposit: $1,795.00
Application Fee: $35.00 per app
Dogs & Cats Okay!
Pet Deposit: $300.00
For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368
(RLNE5185557)