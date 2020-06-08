1270 Exposition Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Come check out this 2 BD 1 BA + BONUS room duplex in Los Angeles! Walk into a spacious living room featuring laminate wood like floors, and lots of windows for an abundance of natural light. The kitchen features sleek granite counters, stove and a refrigerator. Washer and Dryer included. This unit comes with 3 parking spaces, 2 tandem space in the driveway and 1 space in front of the unit. Convenient to 10 & 110 FWY, Exposition Park, USC, STAPLES Center, Fashion District, Baldwin Hills Mall, USC Hybrid High School, Audubon Middle School, Natural History Museum, food, shopping and more!