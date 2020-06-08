All apartments in Los Angeles
1270 Exposition Boulevard
Last updated July 6 2019 at 5:24 AM

1270 Exposition Boulevard

1270 Exposition Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1270 Exposition Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Come check out this 2 BD 1 BA + BONUS room duplex in Los Angeles! Walk into a spacious living room featuring laminate wood like floors, and lots of windows for an abundance of natural light. The kitchen features sleek granite counters, stove and a refrigerator. Washer and Dryer included. This unit comes with 3 parking spaces, 2 tandem space in the driveway and 1 space in front of the unit. Convenient to 10 & 110 FWY, Exposition Park, USC, STAPLES Center, Fashion District, Baldwin Hills Mall, USC Hybrid High School, Audubon Middle School, Natural History Museum, food, shopping and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1270 Exposition Boulevard have any available units?
1270 Exposition Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1270 Exposition Boulevard have?
Some of 1270 Exposition Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1270 Exposition Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1270 Exposition Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1270 Exposition Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1270 Exposition Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1270 Exposition Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1270 Exposition Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1270 Exposition Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1270 Exposition Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1270 Exposition Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1270 Exposition Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1270 Exposition Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1270 Exposition Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1270 Exposition Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1270 Exposition Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
