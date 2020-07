Amenities

Brand New, green certified, energy efficient unit. Very private and secure, with only one common wall. Top of the line stainless steel appliances (Range, microwave and refrigerator). Open floor plan with recessed lighting, in unit laundry hook ups, and central heating and air. Two parking spaces. Short distance to downtown Los Angeles and Sunset Blvd. Excellent location close to Echo Park Lake and the neighborhood's best restaurants, bars, shops, and entertainment.