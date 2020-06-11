12698 SANDHILL Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage

THE RESIDENCE 1 MODEL UNIT AT SKYLAR IS AVAILABLE! This top floor penthouse is the most highly sought after, single-level floor plan in Playa Vista! It features 3 Beds + Den, 2.5 Baths, and approx. 1,905 sqft of living space all within an intimate 3-unit building. The den area is equipped with floor-to-ceiling library shelving. Natural light beams throughout. Designer accordion doors open to 2 large exterior terraces w/unobstructed views of Runway. Chef's kitchen is open and bright; perfect for entertaining! It features high-end Bosch appliances, White-Zeus Silestone countertops, and Canyon Creek cabinets. Large master bedroom w/en-suite bath & walk-in closet. Bedroom is highlighted by gorgeous decorative wall paneling. Over $170,000 in upgrades, including Hunter Douglas window treatments throughout! Laundry room in unit. Two-car private garage & nearby the shops and restaurants at Runway.