12698 SANDHILL Lane
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:54 PM

12698 SANDHILL Lane

12698 W Sandhill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12698 W Sandhill Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
THE RESIDENCE 1 MODEL UNIT AT SKYLAR IS AVAILABLE! This top floor penthouse is the most highly sought after, single-level floor plan in Playa Vista! It features 3 Beds + Den, 2.5 Baths, and approx. 1,905 sqft of living space all within an intimate 3-unit building. The den area is equipped with floor-to-ceiling library shelving. Natural light beams throughout. Designer accordion doors open to 2 large exterior terraces w/unobstructed views of Runway. Chef's kitchen is open and bright; perfect for entertaining! It features high-end Bosch appliances, White-Zeus Silestone countertops, and Canyon Creek cabinets. Large master bedroom w/en-suite bath & walk-in closet. Bedroom is highlighted by gorgeous decorative wall paneling. Over $170,000 in upgrades, including Hunter Douglas window treatments throughout! Laundry room in unit. Two-car private garage & nearby the shops and restaurants at Runway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12698 SANDHILL Lane have any available units?
12698 SANDHILL Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12698 SANDHILL Lane have?
Some of 12698 SANDHILL Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12698 SANDHILL Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12698 SANDHILL Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12698 SANDHILL Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12698 SANDHILL Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12698 SANDHILL Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12698 SANDHILL Lane offers parking.
Does 12698 SANDHILL Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12698 SANDHILL Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12698 SANDHILL Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12698 SANDHILL Lane has a pool.
Does 12698 SANDHILL Lane have accessible units?
No, 12698 SANDHILL Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12698 SANDHILL Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12698 SANDHILL Lane has units with dishwashers.
