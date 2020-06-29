All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12682 MILLENNIUM Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12682 MILLENNIUM Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

12682 MILLENNIUM Drive

12682 West Millennium Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12682 West Millennium Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Marlowe takes Playa Vista luxury to an all-new level. This luxurious 4 bedroom home in the heart of Silicon Beach is an entertainer's dream. The 1st level has an open floor plan with a gourmet cook's kitchen and an abundance of windows with views of the park. There's a huge walk-in pantry, Sub Zero wine cooler, and large sliding glass doors that open to a side patio. The patio features a fire pit for s'mores and an outdoor kitchen for weekend BBQ's. Enjoy ocean breezes while chatting with friends and family over dinner in your indoor/outdoor dining area. After dinner, relax on the 3rd level with drinks and sink into the sunset from your expansive patio. The light-filled master has lovely views of the park and a private balcony. After sunset, take the evening to find out what Playa Vista is all about... Exclusive resident fitness centers w/pools, a Cinemark movie theatre, lavish parks, Whole Foods, and restaurants for all tastes are just moments away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12682 MILLENNIUM Drive have any available units?
12682 MILLENNIUM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12682 MILLENNIUM Drive have?
Some of 12682 MILLENNIUM Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12682 MILLENNIUM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12682 MILLENNIUM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12682 MILLENNIUM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12682 MILLENNIUM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12682 MILLENNIUM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12682 MILLENNIUM Drive offers parking.
Does 12682 MILLENNIUM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12682 MILLENNIUM Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12682 MILLENNIUM Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12682 MILLENNIUM Drive has a pool.
Does 12682 MILLENNIUM Drive have accessible units?
No, 12682 MILLENNIUM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12682 MILLENNIUM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12682 MILLENNIUM Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College