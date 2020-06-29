12682 MILLENNIUM Drive

Amenities

Marlowe takes Playa Vista luxury to an all-new level. This luxurious 4 bedroom home in the heart of Silicon Beach is an entertainer's dream. The 1st level has an open floor plan with a gourmet cook's kitchen and an abundance of windows with views of the park. There's a huge walk-in pantry, Sub Zero wine cooler, and large sliding glass doors that open to a side patio. The patio features a fire pit for s'mores and an outdoor kitchen for weekend BBQ's. Enjoy ocean breezes while chatting with friends and family over dinner in your indoor/outdoor dining area. After dinner, relax on the 3rd level with drinks and sink into the sunset from your expansive patio. The light-filled master has lovely views of the park and a private balcony. After sunset, take the evening to find out what Playa Vista is all about... Exclusive resident fitness centers w/pools, a Cinemark movie theatre, lavish parks, Whole Foods, and restaurants for all tastes are just moments away.