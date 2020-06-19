12678 W Millennium Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking garage hot tub

This sophisticated home in Playa Vista has it all. The first-floor open concept living area is great for entertaining along with the private side yard. The second-floor master suite offers amazing views of the neighboring park and has a stunning spa bathroom with large walk in closet. There is also a second master suite on the third floor to accommodate any guests staying to help make them feel like they are in a home away from home. The third-floor’s loft and indoor/outdoor deck is designed for entertaining in high style. Enjoy the refreshing ocean breeze as you watch the sunset from the spacious and comfortable outdoor area. And right outside has curb to door street parking for the utmost convenience. Welcome to the newest and best of the best in Silicon Beach.

The Collection Residence 2 curates the best elements in Playa Vista luxury living - contemporary exterior, an open and airy floor plan design, large windows, private elevator, chef's kitchen, expanded master suites with spa retreats plus dressing rooms, flexible spaces, spacious decks for indoor/outdoor living and a convenient side yard. Not to mention you're just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment at Runway and recreation and relaxation at The Resort or one of Playa Vista's 29 parks. You're also less than two miles from the beach and only minutes from LAX, Marina del Rey, Venice, Santa Monica, or Manhattan Beach - all the right places for shopping, tasting, art, music or just hanging out.