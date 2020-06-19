All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12678 W Millennium Drive

12678 Millennium · No Longer Available
Location

12678 Millennium, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
elevator
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
This sophisticated home in Playa Vista has it all. The first-floor open concept living area is great for entertaining along with the private side yard. The second-floor master suite offers amazing views of the neighboring park and has a stunning spa bathroom with large walk in closet. There is also a second master suite on the third floor to accommodate any guests staying to help make them feel like they are in a home away from home. The third-floor’s loft and indoor/outdoor deck is designed for entertaining in high style. Enjoy the refreshing ocean breeze as you watch the sunset from the spacious and comfortable outdoor area. And right outside has curb to door street parking for the utmost convenience. Welcome to the newest and best of the best in Silicon Beach.
The Collection Residence 2 curates the best elements in Playa Vista luxury living - contemporary exterior, an open and airy floor plan design, large windows, private elevator, chef's kitchen, expanded master suites with spa retreats plus dressing rooms, flexible spaces, spacious decks for indoor/outdoor living and a convenient side yard. Not to mention you're just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment at Runway and recreation and relaxation at The Resort or one of Playa Vista's 29 parks. You're also less than two miles from the beach and only minutes from LAX, Marina del Rey, Venice, Santa Monica, or Manhattan Beach - all the right places for shopping, tasting, art, music or just hanging out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12678 W Millennium Drive have any available units?
12678 W Millennium Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12678 W Millennium Drive have?
Some of 12678 W Millennium Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12678 W Millennium Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12678 W Millennium Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12678 W Millennium Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12678 W Millennium Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12678 W Millennium Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12678 W Millennium Drive does offer parking.
Does 12678 W Millennium Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12678 W Millennium Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12678 W Millennium Drive have a pool?
No, 12678 W Millennium Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12678 W Millennium Drive have accessible units?
No, 12678 W Millennium Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12678 W Millennium Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12678 W Millennium Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
