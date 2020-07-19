All apartments in Los Angeles
1264 MONUMENT Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1264 MONUMENT Street

1264 Monument Street · No Longer Available
Location

1264 Monument Street, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
elevator
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Epic ocean views greet you from the first step. Situated in a highly desirable Pacific Palisades locale within moments of the recently opened Palisades Village, this brand new modern construction features a beautifully open layout accented by a wealth of natural light and top-tier finishes throughout. Through the two-story foyer, one is led into the expansive great room, formal dining area and state-of-the-art chef's kitchen, all enveloped by floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors. Just beyond the interior lies a large outdoor patio, built-in kitchen, deck, pool and spa, ideal for relaxing, entertaining and reveling in far-reaching mountain and valley views. The second story is accessed via a dramatic floating staircase where one can find three bedrooms, including the luxe master suite that showcases a two-sided fireplace, spa-like bath, ample closet space and balcony. Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac just minutes from everything one both wants and needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1264 MONUMENT Street have any available units?
1264 MONUMENT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1264 MONUMENT Street have?
Some of 1264 MONUMENT Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1264 MONUMENT Street currently offering any rent specials?
1264 MONUMENT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1264 MONUMENT Street pet-friendly?
No, 1264 MONUMENT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1264 MONUMENT Street offer parking?
Yes, 1264 MONUMENT Street offers parking.
Does 1264 MONUMENT Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1264 MONUMENT Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1264 MONUMENT Street have a pool?
Yes, 1264 MONUMENT Street has a pool.
Does 1264 MONUMENT Street have accessible units?
No, 1264 MONUMENT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1264 MONUMENT Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1264 MONUMENT Street does not have units with dishwashers.
