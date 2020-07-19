1264 MONUMENT Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool elevator hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage hot tub

Epic ocean views greet you from the first step. Situated in a highly desirable Pacific Palisades locale within moments of the recently opened Palisades Village, this brand new modern construction features a beautifully open layout accented by a wealth of natural light and top-tier finishes throughout. Through the two-story foyer, one is led into the expansive great room, formal dining area and state-of-the-art chef's kitchen, all enveloped by floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors. Just beyond the interior lies a large outdoor patio, built-in kitchen, deck, pool and spa, ideal for relaxing, entertaining and reveling in far-reaching mountain and valley views. The second story is accessed via a dramatic floating staircase where one can find three bedrooms, including the luxe master suite that showcases a two-sided fireplace, spa-like bath, ample closet space and balcony. Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac just minutes from everything one both wants and needs.