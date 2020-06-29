All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 25 2019 at 2:30 PM

12621 WASHINGTON Place

12621 Washington Place · No Longer Available
Location

12621 Washington Place, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Step into this clean updated Penthouse that offers both privacy and quietude and with expansive views of the skies and Santa Monica mountains. With a large open living/dining/kitchen, high ceilings, fireplace, and balcony, this corner 2 BD + 2 BA unit is great for entertaining too. Other features include newer kitchen cabinets/counters/appliances, newer wood flooring/windows/shutters, and inside laundry. The bright master includes a patio space, big windows, large closet and en suite bathroom. In the heart of blooming Mar Vista, near Silicon Beach, and the real beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12621 WASHINGTON Place have any available units?
12621 WASHINGTON Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12621 WASHINGTON Place have?
Some of 12621 WASHINGTON Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12621 WASHINGTON Place currently offering any rent specials?
12621 WASHINGTON Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12621 WASHINGTON Place pet-friendly?
No, 12621 WASHINGTON Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12621 WASHINGTON Place offer parking?
Yes, 12621 WASHINGTON Place offers parking.
Does 12621 WASHINGTON Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12621 WASHINGTON Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12621 WASHINGTON Place have a pool?
No, 12621 WASHINGTON Place does not have a pool.
Does 12621 WASHINGTON Place have accessible units?
No, 12621 WASHINGTON Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12621 WASHINGTON Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12621 WASHINGTON Place has units with dishwashers.

