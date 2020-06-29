12621 WASHINGTON Place

Amenities
Step into this clean updated Penthouse that offers both privacy and quietude and with expansive views of the skies and Santa Monica mountains. With a large open living/dining/kitchen, high ceilings, fireplace, and balcony, this corner 2 BD + 2 BA unit is great for entertaining too. Other features include newer kitchen cabinets/counters/appliances, newer wood flooring/windows/shutters, and inside laundry. The bright master includes a patio space, big windows, large closet and en suite bathroom. In the heart of blooming Mar Vista, near Silicon Beach, and the real beach!