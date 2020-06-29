12621 WASHINGTON Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Step into this clean updated Penthouse that offers both privacy and quietude and with expansive views of the skies and Santa Monica mountains. With a large open living/dining/kitchen, high ceilings, fireplace, and balcony, this corner 2 BD + 2 BA unit is great for entertaining too. Other features include newer kitchen cabinets/counters/appliances, newer wood flooring/windows/shutters, and inside laundry. The bright master includes a patio space, big windows, large closet and en suite bathroom. In the heart of blooming Mar Vista, near Silicon Beach, and the real beach!