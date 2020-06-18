1260 S Corning St UNIT 505,

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport coffee bar doorman on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

LARGE luxury 1 Bed +1.5 Bath + in unit Washer and dryer - BEAUTIFUL VIEW.....Centrally located in the heart of Pico-Robertson, only minutes to Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood and Downtown!



This New Modern building is everything you want and more! Walk to the Post office, bank, grocery store, dining, and coffee shops! These units will not last long they were

