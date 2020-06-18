All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 12 2019 at 10:04 AM

1260 S Corning St UNIT 505,

1260 S Corning St · No Longer Available
Location

1260 S Corning St, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
coffee bar
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
LARGE luxury 1 Bed +1.5 Bath + in unit Washer and dryer - BEAUTIFUL VIEW.....Centrally located in the heart of Pico-Robertson, only minutes to Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood and Downtown!

This New Modern building is everything you want and more! Walk to the Post office, bank, grocery store, dining, and coffee shops! These units will not last long they were
LARGE luxury 1 Bed +1.5 Bath + in unit Washer and dryer - BEAUTIFUL VIEW.....Centrally located in the heart of Pico-Robertson, only minutes to Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood and Downtown!

This New Modern building is everything you want and more! Walk to the Post office, bank, grocery store, dining, and coffee shops! These units will not last long they were

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 S Corning St UNIT 505, have any available units?
1260 S Corning St UNIT 505, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1260 S Corning St UNIT 505, have?
Some of 1260 S Corning St UNIT 505,'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1260 S Corning St UNIT 505, currently offering any rent specials?
1260 S Corning St UNIT 505, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 S Corning St UNIT 505, pet-friendly?
Yes, 1260 S Corning St UNIT 505, is pet friendly.
Does 1260 S Corning St UNIT 505, offer parking?
Yes, 1260 S Corning St UNIT 505, offers parking.
Does 1260 S Corning St UNIT 505, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1260 S Corning St UNIT 505, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 S Corning St UNIT 505, have a pool?
No, 1260 S Corning St UNIT 505, does not have a pool.
Does 1260 S Corning St UNIT 505, have accessible units?
Yes, 1260 S Corning St UNIT 505, has accessible units.
Does 1260 S Corning St UNIT 505, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1260 S Corning St UNIT 505, has units with dishwashers.
