1260 North WESTMORELAND Avenue

Amenities
Welcome to this charming Silver Lake detached bungalow just minutes from Sunset Junction. The secure gated entry leads to a neatly manicured courtyard garden. Bright, cheery and remodeled throughout including laminate wood floors, marble countertops, and updated appliances. For convenience enjoy your own in-unit washer/dryer. Ample closet space and new AC units provide comfort in this airy and open one bedroom unit. One designated parking space is included in a small parking lot behind building. Please email mark@courtneyandkurt.com to be sent a link to a video tour.