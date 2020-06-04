All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1260 North WESTMORELAND Avenue

1260 Westmoreland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1260 Westmoreland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Welcome to this charming Silver Lake detached bungalow just minutes from Sunset Junction. The secure gated entry leads to a neatly manicured courtyard garden. Bright, cheery and remodeled throughout including laminate wood floors, marble countertops, and updated appliances. For convenience enjoy your own in-unit washer/dryer. Ample closet space and new AC units provide comfort in this airy and open one bedroom unit. One designated parking space is included in a small parking lot behind building. Please email mark@courtneyandkurt.com to be sent a link to a video tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 North WESTMORELAND Avenue have any available units?
1260 North WESTMORELAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1260 North WESTMORELAND Avenue have?
Some of 1260 North WESTMORELAND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1260 North WESTMORELAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1260 North WESTMORELAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 North WESTMORELAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1260 North WESTMORELAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1260 North WESTMORELAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1260 North WESTMORELAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 1260 North WESTMORELAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1260 North WESTMORELAND Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 North WESTMORELAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 1260 North WESTMORELAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1260 North WESTMORELAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1260 North WESTMORELAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 North WESTMORELAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1260 North WESTMORELAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.

