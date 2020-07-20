1259 W Capitol DR Unit 121

Amenities

GORGEOUS 2 BED 2 BATH CONDO IN GATED SAN PEDRO COMMUNITY WITH BACKYARD & 2 PARKING SPACES INCLUDED - Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with its own backyard, central heat and air conditioning, and 2 assigned parking spaces, all within a beautifully maintained gated community in San Pedro! Laminate floors throughout, built-ins (microwave, dishwasher), gas fireplace in the living room, granite counter tops in the bathrooms, and good sized laundry room with full sized side-by-side washer and dryer, backyard is private and newly fenced. The community boasts a serene pool and spa along with running streams and bridges throughout, providing a relaxing environment. You must see this fantastic condo to appreciate!



Everything your heart desires is close by. You'll be within a short distance to shopping and boutiques, fine dining, and entertainment. Freeways are conveniently located just minutes away so exploring everything professional, personal and pleasurable in Southern California is fast and easy. Local Schools include: Park Western Pl Elementary, Dana Middle School, San Pedro High School.



To Qualify:

Credit score must be no less than 550

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We will not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord



Call our office today to find out how you can take a tour!



For more information on this apartment call Borba Realty at 562-924-3858 or visit us online at www.borbarealty.com to apply online.



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.



No Pets Allowed



