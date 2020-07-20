All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

1259 W Capitol DR Unit 121

1259 West Capitol Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1259 West Capitol Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
GORGEOUS 2 BED 2 BATH CONDO IN GATED SAN PEDRO COMMUNITY WITH BACKYARD & 2 PARKING SPACES INCLUDED - Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with its own backyard, central heat and air conditioning, and 2 assigned parking spaces, all within a beautifully maintained gated community in San Pedro! Laminate floors throughout, built-ins (microwave, dishwasher), gas fireplace in the living room, granite counter tops in the bathrooms, and good sized laundry room with full sized side-by-side washer and dryer, backyard is private and newly fenced. The community boasts a serene pool and spa along with running streams and bridges throughout, providing a relaxing environment. You must see this fantastic condo to appreciate!

Everything your heart desires is close by. You'll be within a short distance to shopping and boutiques, fine dining, and entertainment. Freeways are conveniently located just minutes away so exploring everything professional, personal and pleasurable in Southern California is fast and easy. Local Schools include: Park Western Pl Elementary, Dana Middle School, San Pedro High School.

To Qualify:
Credit score must be no less than 550
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We will not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

Call our office today to find out how you can take a tour!

For more information on this apartment call Borba Realty at 562-924-3858 or visit us online at www.borbarealty.com to apply online.

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2122008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1259 W Capitol DR Unit 121 have any available units?
1259 W Capitol DR Unit 121 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1259 W Capitol DR Unit 121 have?
Some of 1259 W Capitol DR Unit 121's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1259 W Capitol DR Unit 121 currently offering any rent specials?
1259 W Capitol DR Unit 121 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1259 W Capitol DR Unit 121 pet-friendly?
No, 1259 W Capitol DR Unit 121 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1259 W Capitol DR Unit 121 offer parking?
Yes, 1259 W Capitol DR Unit 121 offers parking.
Does 1259 W Capitol DR Unit 121 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1259 W Capitol DR Unit 121 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1259 W Capitol DR Unit 121 have a pool?
Yes, 1259 W Capitol DR Unit 121 has a pool.
Does 1259 W Capitol DR Unit 121 have accessible units?
No, 1259 W Capitol DR Unit 121 does not have accessible units.
Does 1259 W Capitol DR Unit 121 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1259 W Capitol DR Unit 121 has units with dishwashers.
