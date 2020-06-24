1259 SHADYBROOK Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful one story house located on the hills of Beverly Hills, North of Sunset Blvd. and just West of Benedict Canyon Blvd. Two tone paint throughout, central A/C and heat, gorgeous bamboo floors in living areas, tile floors in kitchen, laundry room and bathrooms. Formal dining room with chandelier. The spacious and bright living room has an spectacular wood burning fireplace, high ceilings, wet bar and sliding glass doors leading to secluded backyard. Large kitchen with breakfast nook and stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, upright oven and gas cook top. Master bedroom comes with walk-in closets and spacious bathroom with two sink vanity, and separate tub and shower stall. Side by side Washer and Dryer in separate laundry room. Two car garage with automatic door. Gardening service included. Will consider a pet with additional deposit.