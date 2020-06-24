All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1259 SHADYBROOK Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1259 SHADYBROOK Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1259 SHADYBROOK Drive

1259 N Shadybrook Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1259 N Shadybrook Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Beverly Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful one story house located on the hills of Beverly Hills, North of Sunset Blvd. and just West of Benedict Canyon Blvd. Two tone paint throughout, central A/C and heat, gorgeous bamboo floors in living areas, tile floors in kitchen, laundry room and bathrooms. Formal dining room with chandelier. The spacious and bright living room has an spectacular wood burning fireplace, high ceilings, wet bar and sliding glass doors leading to secluded backyard. Large kitchen with breakfast nook and stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, upright oven and gas cook top. Master bedroom comes with walk-in closets and spacious bathroom with two sink vanity, and separate tub and shower stall. Side by side Washer and Dryer in separate laundry room. Two car garage with automatic door. Gardening service included. Will consider a pet with additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1259 SHADYBROOK Drive have any available units?
1259 SHADYBROOK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1259 SHADYBROOK Drive have?
Some of 1259 SHADYBROOK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1259 SHADYBROOK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1259 SHADYBROOK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1259 SHADYBROOK Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1259 SHADYBROOK Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1259 SHADYBROOK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1259 SHADYBROOK Drive offers parking.
Does 1259 SHADYBROOK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1259 SHADYBROOK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1259 SHADYBROOK Drive have a pool?
No, 1259 SHADYBROOK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1259 SHADYBROOK Drive have accessible units?
No, 1259 SHADYBROOK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1259 SHADYBROOK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1259 SHADYBROOK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
2515 Ocean View Avenue
2515 Ocean View Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College