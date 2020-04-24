1259 N. Ardmore Ave

Amenities
*Ultra Luxury Renovated Extra Large one (1) bedroom and one (1) bath
*One of the best upper unit in the building
*Newly installed quality hardwood floor
*Large living room and dining area
*New Italian granite counter tops
*Elegant travertine back splash
*New exotic cherry wood cabinets
*Designer granite tile floors
*New brushed chrome plumbing fixture & marble sink
*New Murano electrical fixture
*Wide crown moldings everywhere
*New paneled doors and hardware
*Lots of spaces in the closet with organizer and chrome rod
*Updated stainless steel kitchen appliances: refrigerator with ice maker, oven, microwave, and dishwasher
*Modern electrical, plumbing fixture
*Bright unit with lots of windows
*Laundry facility in the building
*With one (1) covered Parking spot
*Centrally located, close to Shopping Malls, Hollywood, Highland Entertainment Complex and one mile from 101 freeway
OPEN HOUSE EVERYDAY FROM 8:30AM TO 6:30PM, UNIT #207
For more information and to view the unit, please call