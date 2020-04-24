1259 N. Ardmore Ave

Amenities

*Ultra Luxury Renovated Extra Large one (1) bedroom and one (1) bath

*One of the best upper unit in the building

*Newly installed quality hardwood floor

*Large living room and dining area

*New Italian granite counter tops

*Elegant travertine back splash

*New exotic cherry wood cabinets

*Designer granite tile floors

*New brushed chrome plumbing fixture & marble sink

*New Murano electrical fixture

*Wide crown moldings everywhere

*New paneled doors and hardware

*Lots of spaces in the closet with organizer and chrome rod

*Updated stainless steel kitchen appliances: refrigerator with ice maker, oven, microwave, and dishwasher

*Modern electrical, plumbing fixture

*Bright unit with lots of windows

*Laundry facility in the building

*With one (1) covered Parking spot

*Centrally located, close to Shopping Malls, Hollywood, Highland Entertainment Complex and one mile from 101 freeway



OPEN HOUSE EVERYDAY FROM 8:30AM TO 6:30PM, UNIT #207



For more information and to view the unit, please call