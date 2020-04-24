All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1259 N. Ardmore Ave

1259 Ardmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1259 Ardmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
*Ultra Luxury Renovated Extra Large one (1) bedroom and one (1) bath
*One of the best upper unit in the building
*Newly installed quality hardwood floor
*Large living room and dining area
*New Italian granite counter tops
*Elegant travertine back splash
*New exotic cherry wood cabinets
*Designer granite tile floors
*New brushed chrome plumbing fixture & marble sink
*New Murano electrical fixture
*Wide crown moldings everywhere
*New paneled doors and hardware
*Lots of spaces in the closet with organizer and chrome rod
*Updated stainless steel kitchen appliances: refrigerator with ice maker, oven, microwave, and dishwasher
*Modern electrical, plumbing fixture
*Bright unit with lots of windows
*Laundry facility in the building
*With one (1) covered Parking spot
*Centrally located, close to Shopping Malls, Hollywood, Highland Entertainment Complex and one mile from 101 freeway

OPEN HOUSE EVERYDAY FROM 8:30AM TO 6:30PM, UNIT #207

For more information and to view the unit, please call

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1259 N. Ardmore Ave have any available units?
1259 N. Ardmore Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1259 N. Ardmore Ave have?
Some of 1259 N. Ardmore Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1259 N. Ardmore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1259 N. Ardmore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1259 N. Ardmore Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1259 N. Ardmore Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1259 N. Ardmore Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1259 N. Ardmore Ave offers parking.
Does 1259 N. Ardmore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1259 N. Ardmore Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1259 N. Ardmore Ave have a pool?
No, 1259 N. Ardmore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1259 N. Ardmore Ave have accessible units?
No, 1259 N. Ardmore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1259 N. Ardmore Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1259 N. Ardmore Ave has units with dishwashers.
