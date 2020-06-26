All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:14 AM

12573 Bradley Avenue

12573 Bradley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12573 Bradley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Welcome to paradise adjacent to esteemed Rancho Cascades community. Cozy, quiet, clean, and most importantly safe - the Heartland Homes community is one of the SFV's finest neighborhoods. Furthermore, FREE WATER will keep your payments comfortable. Appliances also left at property: fridge, stove and washer and dryer (no warranties made to functionality).
Vaulted ceilings drench the home in natural light. The expansive open-floor plan will entertain all your guests. Secluded in the corner of the community with only ONE neighbor (no one above you, or to the other side), this is truly somewhere you'll be proud to come home to after work.
The kitchen has deep and spacious cabinets. It overlooks the roomy living area, allowing you to watch TV or interact with guests as you cook. A beautiful bay window warms the kitchen with natural sunlight. The breakfast nook is additional storage or eating area.
A cute balcony/patio area attaches to the property for your small pets or storage.
A spacious master bedroom hosts a deep walk-in closet. The clean FULL bathroom also houses the laundry & dryer.
The detached but VERY close garage has smooth epoxy floors and nearly endless storage.
The community is in near-total silence. Green grass, spacious streets, and near endless guest parking all surround a crystal-blue swimming pool. Landscapers maintain the neighborhood once a week. The colors, quiet neighborhood, and lovely pool will make you feel proud to come home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12573 Bradley Avenue have any available units?
12573 Bradley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12573 Bradley Avenue have?
Some of 12573 Bradley Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12573 Bradley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12573 Bradley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12573 Bradley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12573 Bradley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12573 Bradley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12573 Bradley Avenue offers parking.
Does 12573 Bradley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12573 Bradley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12573 Bradley Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 12573 Bradley Avenue has a pool.
Does 12573 Bradley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12573 Bradley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12573 Bradley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12573 Bradley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
