12573 Bradley Avenue

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Welcome to paradise adjacent to esteemed Rancho Cascades community. Cozy, quiet, clean, and most importantly safe - the Heartland Homes community is one of the SFV's finest neighborhoods. Furthermore, FREE WATER will keep your payments comfortable. Appliances also left at property: fridge, stove and washer and dryer (no warranties made to functionality).

Vaulted ceilings drench the home in natural light. The expansive open-floor plan will entertain all your guests. Secluded in the corner of the community with only ONE neighbor (no one above you, or to the other side), this is truly somewhere you'll be proud to come home to after work.

The kitchen has deep and spacious cabinets. It overlooks the roomy living area, allowing you to watch TV or interact with guests as you cook. A beautiful bay window warms the kitchen with natural sunlight. The breakfast nook is additional storage or eating area.

A cute balcony/patio area attaches to the property for your small pets or storage.

A spacious master bedroom hosts a deep walk-in closet. The clean FULL bathroom also houses the laundry & dryer.

The detached but VERY close garage has smooth epoxy floors and nearly endless storage.

The community is in near-total silence. Green grass, spacious streets, and near endless guest parking all surround a crystal-blue swimming pool. Landscapers maintain the neighborhood once a week. The colors, quiet neighborhood, and lovely pool will make you feel proud to come home.