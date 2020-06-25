1257 McDonald Avenue

Amenities

Studio is located in back of a house property. Available for one person only. "Great for student"

Available for viewing by appointment only.

Please text me your name and a little about yourself at 310-997-8540

Includes:

utilities,mini fridge, microwave, stove w/oven, wifi

Requirements:

Security deposit $800

Monthly rent $1000

No smoking and quiet



*Must pass a background and credit screening as well as a employment and residential history.

You must have the following :

-California ID

-No evictions

-Veriable references

-Last two payears stubs

-Good credit



PROCESSING FEE of $50 will be charge upon approval and leasing signing.



No Pets Allowed



