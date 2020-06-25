All apartments in Los Angeles
1257 McDonald Avenue
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

1257 McDonald Avenue

1257 Mcdonald Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1257 Mcdonald Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90744
Wilmington

Amenities

some paid utils
microwave
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Studio is located in back of a house property. Available for one person only. "Great for student"
Available for viewing by appointment only.
Please text me your name and a little about yourself at 310-997-8540
Includes:
utilities,mini fridge, microwave, stove w/oven, wifi
Requirements:
Security deposit $800
Monthly rent $1000
No smoking and quiet

*Must pass a background and credit screening as well as a employment and residential history.
You must have the following :
-California ID
-No evictions
-Veriable references
-Last two payears stubs
-Good credit

PROCESSING FEE of $50 will be charge upon approval and leasing signing.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/wilmington-ca?lid=12468322

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5069958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1257 McDonald Avenue have any available units?
1257 McDonald Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1257 McDonald Avenue have?
Some of 1257 McDonald Avenue's amenities include some paid utils, microwave, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1257 McDonald Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1257 McDonald Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1257 McDonald Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1257 McDonald Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1257 McDonald Avenue offer parking?
No, 1257 McDonald Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1257 McDonald Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1257 McDonald Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1257 McDonald Avenue have a pool?
No, 1257 McDonald Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1257 McDonald Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1257 McDonald Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1257 McDonald Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1257 McDonald Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
