Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:14 AM

1256 TAMARIND Avenue

1256 Tamarind Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1256 Tamarind Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful and renovated 1 bed + 1 bath is now available. The unit comes equipped with an updated kitchen featuring stainless-steel appliances (range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave), new custom cabinetry and quartz countertops. The unit has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, an upgraded bathroom, new blinds, air conditioning and new paint. Washer and dryer in unit! No parking. All pets considered. Just a short walk to the Hollywood & Western Metro Station, extremely close to West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Los Feliz, Franklin Village, Silver Lake, Echo Park, Hancock Park, Runyon Canyon & More!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1256 TAMARIND Avenue have any available units?
1256 TAMARIND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1256 TAMARIND Avenue have?
Some of 1256 TAMARIND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1256 TAMARIND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1256 TAMARIND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1256 TAMARIND Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1256 TAMARIND Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1256 TAMARIND Avenue offer parking?
No, 1256 TAMARIND Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1256 TAMARIND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1256 TAMARIND Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1256 TAMARIND Avenue have a pool?
No, 1256 TAMARIND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1256 TAMARIND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1256 TAMARIND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1256 TAMARIND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1256 TAMARIND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
