1256 TAMARIND Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful and renovated 1 bed + 1 bath is now available. The unit comes equipped with an updated kitchen featuring stainless-steel appliances (range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave), new custom cabinetry and quartz countertops. The unit has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, an upgraded bathroom, new blinds, air conditioning and new paint. Washer and dryer in unit! No parking. All pets considered. Just a short walk to the Hollywood & Western Metro Station, extremely close to West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Los Feliz, Franklin Village, Silver Lake, Echo Park, Hancock Park, Runyon Canyon & More!