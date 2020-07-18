1256 N Hobart Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction parking microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking new construction

Stunning BRAND NEW construction fourplex located in the Hollywood Sunset Blvd area! These sleek modern units sit near Sunset Blvd and have an amazing view of the Griffith Observatory, including a straight shot of the Hollywood Sign. We have 1 unit available for rent in this building, one 2 bed/2.5 bath. Each unit features top of the line appliances, high quality finishes, spacious floor plans, brand new washer/dryer in each unit, 2 parking spaces per unit, and unbeatable views. This fourplex is in just about the best location - conveniently located just minutes from Paramount, Netflix, Sunset Blvd, Los Angles Film School, Sunset Bronson Studios, Sunset Gower Studios and so much more! Come see it for yourself and apply immediately!



MOVE IN READY!