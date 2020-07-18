All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:40 AM

1256 N Hobart Boulevard

1256 Hobart Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1256 Hobart Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Stunning BRAND NEW construction fourplex located in the Hollywood Sunset Blvd area! These sleek modern units sit near Sunset Blvd and have an amazing view of the Griffith Observatory, including a straight shot of the Hollywood Sign. We have 1 unit available for rent in this building, one 2 bed/2.5 bath. Each unit features top of the line appliances, high quality finishes, spacious floor plans, brand new washer/dryer in each unit, 2 parking spaces per unit, and unbeatable views. This fourplex is in just about the best location - conveniently located just minutes from Paramount, Netflix, Sunset Blvd, Los Angles Film School, Sunset Bronson Studios, Sunset Gower Studios and so much more! Come see it for yourself and apply immediately!

MOVE IN READY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1256 N Hobart Boulevard have any available units?
1256 N Hobart Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1256 N Hobart Boulevard have?
Some of 1256 N Hobart Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1256 N Hobart Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1256 N Hobart Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1256 N Hobart Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1256 N Hobart Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1256 N Hobart Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1256 N Hobart Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1256 N Hobart Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1256 N Hobart Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1256 N Hobart Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1256 N Hobart Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1256 N Hobart Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1256 N Hobart Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1256 N Hobart Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1256 N Hobart Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
