Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1255 EDRIS

1255 S Edris Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1255 S Edris Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
elevator
concierge
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
pool
Mr. C Residences presents a limited collection of five distinct residences with the luxury hotel amenities & white-glove services perfected by the Cipriani family at Mr. C Beverly Hills. Featuring sleek, contemporary architecture & effortless modern design, Mr. C Residences offers an incomparable lifestyle experience, including daily housekeeping, use of the house car, and personalized concierge services. Five exquisitely crafted residences designed by two modern masters, California architect Ray Kappe and fully furnished by Italian designer Marcello Pozzi, embody the California lifestyle, with glass window walls and open, airy interiors. Multi-level residences feature a chef-caliber gourmet kitchen, two luxurious bedroom suites, seamless indoor/outdoor spaces and sweeping views of Beverly Hills and Los Angeles. Available for short and long term leasing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 EDRIS have any available units?
1255 EDRIS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1255 EDRIS have?
Some of 1255 EDRIS's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 EDRIS currently offering any rent specials?
1255 EDRIS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 EDRIS pet-friendly?
No, 1255 EDRIS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1255 EDRIS offer parking?
No, 1255 EDRIS does not offer parking.
Does 1255 EDRIS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1255 EDRIS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 EDRIS have a pool?
Yes, 1255 EDRIS has a pool.
Does 1255 EDRIS have accessible units?
No, 1255 EDRIS does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 EDRIS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1255 EDRIS has units with dishwashers.
