12544 Califa Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Large, just remodeled, move-in ready 4-bedroom home! Formal entry leads to a cozy living room with fireplace, dining room, and newer kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Separate Laundry area provides additional storage as well! The house has a great open feel with natural light flooding from every room. Master suite has lots of closet space. Converted Attached Garage perfect for playroom, office, studio, and many other options! Very large private backyard with patio + Grassy area! Great for anyone looking for a well sized home, on a quiet block with easy access throughout the city. Wonderful Valley Village location! also known as Valley Glen. Easy access to freeways and studios, shops, and the New NoHo Project with Trader Joes and Starbucks!