All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12544 Califa Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12544 Califa Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:09 PM

12544 Califa Street

12544 Califa Street · (310) 435-1870
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Valley Glen
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12544 Califa Street, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Greater Valley Glen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1932 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large, just remodeled, move-in ready 4-bedroom home! Formal entry leads to a cozy living room with fireplace, dining room, and newer kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Separate Laundry area provides additional storage as well! The house has a great open feel with natural light flooding from every room. Master suite has lots of closet space. Converted Attached Garage perfect for playroom, office, studio, and many other options! Very large private backyard with patio + Grassy area! Great for anyone looking for a well sized home, on a quiet block with easy access throughout the city. Wonderful Valley Village location! also known as Valley Glen. Easy access to freeways and studios, shops, and the New NoHo Project with Trader Joes and Starbucks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12544 Califa Street have any available units?
12544 Califa Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12544 Califa Street have?
Some of 12544 Califa Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12544 Califa Street currently offering any rent specials?
12544 Califa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12544 Califa Street pet-friendly?
No, 12544 Califa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12544 Califa Street offer parking?
Yes, 12544 Califa Street offers parking.
Does 12544 Califa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12544 Califa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12544 Califa Street have a pool?
No, 12544 Califa Street does not have a pool.
Does 12544 Califa Street have accessible units?
No, 12544 Califa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12544 Califa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12544 Califa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 12544 Califa Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Mark Twain
4251 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity