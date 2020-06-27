12542 West FIELDING Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage

Immaculate, top floor, penthouse unit with unobstructed sweeping views! Meticulously updated with designer finishes, this is one of the most sought after floor plans in Playa Vista. Featuring wide-plank oak floors, Carrara marble, Viking appliances and custom lighting, this condo truly has it all. With an open floor concept, gourmet style kitchen and large windows throughout, this top floor, corner unit gets an abundance of natural light filtering in throughout the day due to the condo's south west views. Lush Palm Tree line the dinning and living room making this penthouse feel open, fresh and private. A spacious, laundry room with high end washer and dryer, plus a private 2 car garage with extra storage make this the quintessential Playa Vista living, located in one of most prized buildings, the Camden Residence. This is Playa Vista at its finest, this is home.