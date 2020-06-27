All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:20 AM

12542 West FIELDING Circle

12542 W Fielding Cir · No Longer Available
Location

12542 W Fielding Cir, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate, top floor, penthouse unit with unobstructed sweeping views! Meticulously updated with designer finishes, this is one of the most sought after floor plans in Playa Vista. Featuring wide-plank oak floors, Carrara marble, Viking appliances and custom lighting, this condo truly has it all. With an open floor concept, gourmet style kitchen and large windows throughout, this top floor, corner unit gets an abundance of natural light filtering in throughout the day due to the condo's south west views. Lush Palm Tree line the dinning and living room making this penthouse feel open, fresh and private. A spacious, laundry room with high end washer and dryer, plus a private 2 car garage with extra storage make this the quintessential Playa Vista living, located in one of most prized buildings, the Camden Residence. This is Playa Vista at its finest, this is home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12542 West FIELDING Circle have any available units?
12542 West FIELDING Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12542 West FIELDING Circle have?
Some of 12542 West FIELDING Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12542 West FIELDING Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12542 West FIELDING Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12542 West FIELDING Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12542 West FIELDING Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12542 West FIELDING Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12542 West FIELDING Circle offers parking.
Does 12542 West FIELDING Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12542 West FIELDING Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12542 West FIELDING Circle have a pool?
Yes, 12542 West FIELDING Circle has a pool.
Does 12542 West FIELDING Circle have accessible units?
No, 12542 West FIELDING Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12542 West FIELDING Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12542 West FIELDING Circle has units with dishwashers.
