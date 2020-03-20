1254 South RIDGELEY Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming, bright, and spacious upper unit in a Miracle Mile area Art Deco fourplex (over 1,200 sq ft!!!). Recently renovated, with much of the original character preserved. On a quiet, tree lined street, with grand original French windows, abundance of light, and ample closet and storage space. Immaculate, refinished ebony-stained hardwood floors in Living, Dining and Hallways. Art Deco tiling in the beautifully remodeled Bathroom and Kitchen (which also features newer appliances), Pantry Room + Washer/Dryer area. Separated bedrooms offer privacy. A/C Units provided and installed by Landlord, per Tenant's request. Brand new landscape design project has just been completed. Fantastic central location! Minutes to the Grove, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Hancock Park, Koreatown and Downtown, with an easy access to the Metro and 10 freeway. A true gem? not to be missed.