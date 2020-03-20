All apartments in Los Angeles
1254 South RIDGELEY Drive
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:10 AM

1254 South RIDGELEY Drive

1254 South Ridgeley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1254 South Ridgeley Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming, bright, and spacious upper unit in a Miracle Mile area Art Deco fourplex (over 1,200 sq ft!!!). Recently renovated, with much of the original character preserved. On a quiet, tree lined street, with grand original French windows, abundance of light, and ample closet and storage space. Immaculate, refinished ebony-stained hardwood floors in Living, Dining and Hallways. Art Deco tiling in the beautifully remodeled Bathroom and Kitchen (which also features newer appliances), Pantry Room + Washer/Dryer area. Separated bedrooms offer privacy. A/C Units provided and installed by Landlord, per Tenant's request. Brand new landscape design project has just been completed. Fantastic central location! Minutes to the Grove, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Hancock Park, Koreatown and Downtown, with an easy access to the Metro and 10 freeway. A true gem? not to be missed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1254 South RIDGELEY Drive have any available units?
1254 South RIDGELEY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1254 South RIDGELEY Drive have?
Some of 1254 South RIDGELEY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1254 South RIDGELEY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1254 South RIDGELEY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1254 South RIDGELEY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1254 South RIDGELEY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1254 South RIDGELEY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1254 South RIDGELEY Drive offers parking.
Does 1254 South RIDGELEY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1254 South RIDGELEY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1254 South RIDGELEY Drive have a pool?
No, 1254 South RIDGELEY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1254 South RIDGELEY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1254 South RIDGELEY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1254 South RIDGELEY Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1254 South RIDGELEY Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

