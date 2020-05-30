12533 Woodgreen St

Amenities

air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities internet access

We sublet our wonderful guest house, super bright + car (optional) for 4 months (from May to August)



Hi all! We are going to Rome to work for 4 months, and we are looking to sublet our beautiful house (It is a guesthouse). Its a beautiful, bright and spacious, distributed in a large living room, a large bedroom, a kitchen, and a bathroom.



The most captivating part of the house is the light that enters and the situation (between Mar Vista and Venice, specifically in Palms with Centinela, 10 m from the beach)



The house is rented fully equipped as you can see in the pictures: TV, iron, air conditioning/heating, and a friendly handmade bed at the dorm which is very comfortable and pleasant. The couch in the living room is a sofa-bed. At the kitchen, you can find all the utensils you need to cook, cold press juicer, blender, kettle ...



It is forbidden to hold parties at home in order not to disturb the neighbors.



We have an SRV car, so if you are interested we could also negotiate the price if you want to rent it.



The price of the house is $ 2,600/month including all expenses (water, electricity, gas, speed internet, garbage, and cleaning once a month)