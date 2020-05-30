All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12533 Woodgreen St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12533 Woodgreen St
Last updated May 22 2019 at 8:54 AM

12533 Woodgreen St

12533 Woodgreen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12533 Woodgreen Street, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
internet access
We sublet our wonderful guest house, super bright + car (optional) for 4 months (from May to August)

Hi all! We are going to Rome to work for 4 months, and we are looking to sublet our beautiful house (It is a guesthouse). Its a beautiful, bright and spacious, distributed in a large living room, a large bedroom, a kitchen, and a bathroom.

The most captivating part of the house is the light that enters and the situation (between Mar Vista and Venice, specifically in Palms with Centinela, 10 m from the beach)

The house is rented fully equipped as you can see in the pictures: TV, iron, air conditioning/heating, and a friendly handmade bed at the dorm which is very comfortable and pleasant. The couch in the living room is a sofa-bed. At the kitchen, you can find all the utensils you need to cook, cold press juicer, blender, kettle ...

It is forbidden to hold parties at home in order not to disturb the neighbors.

We have an SRV car, so if you are interested we could also negotiate the price if you want to rent it.

The price of the house is $ 2,600/month including all expenses (water, electricity, gas, speed internet, garbage, and cleaning once a month)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12533 Woodgreen St have any available units?
12533 Woodgreen St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 12533 Woodgreen St currently offering any rent specials?
12533 Woodgreen St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12533 Woodgreen St pet-friendly?
No, 12533 Woodgreen St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12533 Woodgreen St offer parking?
No, 12533 Woodgreen St does not offer parking.
Does 12533 Woodgreen St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12533 Woodgreen St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12533 Woodgreen St have a pool?
No, 12533 Woodgreen St does not have a pool.
Does 12533 Woodgreen St have accessible units?
No, 12533 Woodgreen St does not have accessible units.
Does 12533 Woodgreen St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12533 Woodgreen St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12533 Woodgreen St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12533 Woodgreen St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College