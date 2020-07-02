1251 STONE CANYON Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Furnished with the utmost privacy, this Charming Mediterranean sits on one of the most prestigious streets in lower Bel-Air. Set on approx. 1.3 acres, located moments away from Hotel Bel-Air & surrounded by multi-million dollar homes. Enter into a spacious living room, family room & dining room filled with natural sunlight. Kitchen leads out to an entertainer's backyard which features a covered patio area, sparkling pool & gazebo. Maids & powder room downstairs. Dramatic stairwell leads to master bedroom w/fireplace plus two-additional bedroom. Additional office suite upstairs w/fireplace connected to second bedroom.