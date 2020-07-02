All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1251 STONE CANYON Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1251 STONE CANYON Road
Last updated November 3 2019 at 12:05 AM

1251 STONE CANYON Road

1251 Stone Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1251 Stone Canyon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Furnished with the utmost privacy, this Charming Mediterranean sits on one of the most prestigious streets in lower Bel-Air. Set on approx. 1.3 acres, located moments away from Hotel Bel-Air & surrounded by multi-million dollar homes. Enter into a spacious living room, family room & dining room filled with natural sunlight. Kitchen leads out to an entertainer's backyard which features a covered patio area, sparkling pool & gazebo. Maids & powder room downstairs. Dramatic stairwell leads to master bedroom w/fireplace plus two-additional bedroom. Additional office suite upstairs w/fireplace connected to second bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1251 STONE CANYON Road have any available units?
1251 STONE CANYON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1251 STONE CANYON Road have?
Some of 1251 STONE CANYON Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1251 STONE CANYON Road currently offering any rent specials?
1251 STONE CANYON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1251 STONE CANYON Road pet-friendly?
No, 1251 STONE CANYON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1251 STONE CANYON Road offer parking?
Yes, 1251 STONE CANYON Road offers parking.
Does 1251 STONE CANYON Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1251 STONE CANYON Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1251 STONE CANYON Road have a pool?
Yes, 1251 STONE CANYON Road has a pool.
Does 1251 STONE CANYON Road have accessible units?
No, 1251 STONE CANYON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1251 STONE CANYON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1251 STONE CANYON Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College