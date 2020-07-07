All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12504 WOODBRIDGE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12504 WOODBRIDGE Street
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:40 PM

12504 WOODBRIDGE Street

12504 W Woodbridge St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12504 W Woodbridge St, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Award-winning architect, Zoltan Pali, designed two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence delivered by a developer with a commitment to quality and clean modern architecture. This is the only two-story residence in the building. Enter a light filled home that features wide walnut floors in the living areas, with European inspired cabinetry, European stainless steel appliances, and white Caesarstone countertops. The residence has an open airy living and dining area, large master bedroom, spacious master closet, and comes with two non-tandem secured parking spots and a private storage area. The building offers a beautiful roof top entertaining area. The result is an ideal venue for entertaining, or living. Second bedroom not on public record and staged as an office/den. Agents and Landlord do not guarantee squarefootage, bedroom or bathroom count or lot size.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12504 WOODBRIDGE Street have any available units?
12504 WOODBRIDGE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12504 WOODBRIDGE Street have?
Some of 12504 WOODBRIDGE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12504 WOODBRIDGE Street currently offering any rent specials?
12504 WOODBRIDGE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12504 WOODBRIDGE Street pet-friendly?
No, 12504 WOODBRIDGE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12504 WOODBRIDGE Street offer parking?
Yes, 12504 WOODBRIDGE Street offers parking.
Does 12504 WOODBRIDGE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12504 WOODBRIDGE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12504 WOODBRIDGE Street have a pool?
No, 12504 WOODBRIDGE Street does not have a pool.
Does 12504 WOODBRIDGE Street have accessible units?
No, 12504 WOODBRIDGE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12504 WOODBRIDGE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12504 WOODBRIDGE Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College