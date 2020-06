Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

RECENTLY UPGRADED VALLEY VILLAGE HOME! - This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath home features a fenced backyard and is conveniently located near upscale restaurants, shops, and great schools! Property includes an upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel gas cook top, oven, and dishwasher. Also, hardwood floors, lots of storage, bonus room behind the garage, covered patio area, washer/dryer hook-ups and central air/heat. Do not miss!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4957069)