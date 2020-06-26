All apartments in Los Angeles
1250 South POINT VIEW Street

1250 S Point View St · No Longer Available
Location

1250 S Point View St, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Carthay Square! Spacious Upper Unit *almost 2000 SF* This stunning duplex has been remodeled inside and out. Upper unit has granite countertops, glass back-splash and gorgeous dark wood cabinets. Stainless steal built in appliances with a Bosch dishwasher.Bright spacious duplex with 3 beds and2 baths. Center hall plan. Living room with architecturalal fireplace, large windows, and character molding. Large formal dining room. Kitchen with breakfast area. Large master bedroom with views of the yard. Two remodeled baths. Laundry room in unit. Hardwood floors and central AC. Adjacent to Beverly Hills, the property is conveniently located near the 10 freeway, the Grove/Farmers Market, museums, shops, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 South POINT VIEW Street have any available units?
1250 South POINT VIEW Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 South POINT VIEW Street have?
Some of 1250 South POINT VIEW Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 South POINT VIEW Street currently offering any rent specials?
1250 South POINT VIEW Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 South POINT VIEW Street pet-friendly?
No, 1250 South POINT VIEW Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1250 South POINT VIEW Street offer parking?
Yes, 1250 South POINT VIEW Street offers parking.
Does 1250 South POINT VIEW Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1250 South POINT VIEW Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 South POINT VIEW Street have a pool?
No, 1250 South POINT VIEW Street does not have a pool.
Does 1250 South POINT VIEW Street have accessible units?
No, 1250 South POINT VIEW Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 South POINT VIEW Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 South POINT VIEW Street has units with dishwashers.
