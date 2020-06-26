1250 South POINT VIEW Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Carthay Square! Spacious Upper Unit *almost 2000 SF* This stunning duplex has been remodeled inside and out. Upper unit has granite countertops, glass back-splash and gorgeous dark wood cabinets. Stainless steal built in appliances with a Bosch dishwasher.Bright spacious duplex with 3 beds and2 baths. Center hall plan. Living room with architecturalal fireplace, large windows, and character molding. Large formal dining room. Kitchen with breakfast area. Large master bedroom with views of the yard. Two remodeled baths. Laundry room in unit. Hardwood floors and central AC. Adjacent to Beverly Hills, the property is conveniently located near the 10 freeway, the Grove/Farmers Market, museums, shops, and restaurants.