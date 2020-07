1250 South BEVERLY GLEN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool pool table garage media room sauna

STUNNING, BEAUTIFUL, NEWLY REMODELED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM, ELECTRIC, PLUMBING, HARDWOOD FLOORING TWO BEDROOM CONDO, VERY QUIET AND PRIVATE, KITCHEN OPEN TO THE LIVING ROOM WITH COUNTER TOP SPACE WHICH leads INTO THE DINNING AREA IS PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. ALSO IS EQUIPPED WITH REMOTE CONTROLLED LIGHT. A LARGE MASTER BEDROOM IN ONE SIDE WITH GENEROUS CLOSETS THE SECOND BEDROOM ON THE OTHER SIDE EACH HAS IT'S OWN PRIVACY WITH FULL BATHROOM, PRIVATE PATIO GYM, POOL, JACUZZI, SAUNA,~BILLIARD ROOM, RECREATION ROOM ELEVATOR, TWO GATED PARKING STRAIGHT TO THE ELEVATOR MIN TO WEST WOOD VILLAGE, UCLA, RESTAURANT, SHOPS, THEATERS, WEST WOOD VILLAGE, TEMPLES, CHURCH, CLOSE TO CENTURY CITY AND BEVERLY HILLS. EASY TO SHOW PLEASE TEXT FOR FASTER SERVICE.