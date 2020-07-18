All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1250 S La Jolla.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1250 S La Jolla
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

1250 S La Jolla

1250 South La Jolla Avenue · (918) 640-8934
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1250 South La Jolla Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1/2 · Avail. now

$2,995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is the beautiful and charming 2 bedroom home you have been looking for. 1st floor unit in a very well kept quadraplex located in South Carthay. Just steps away to popular restaurants, transportation, museums and entertainment. Centrally located and just minutes away from Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, and Miracle Mile. Washer and dryer in unit. Hardwood floors throughout, central heat and air, all appliances included. Yes, this property really does check practically all of the boxes! 1 car garage is included for storage only. Permitted street parking. Water and trash paid by owner. Don't miss this great property! Available for August 1st move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 S La Jolla have any available units?
1250 S La Jolla has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 S La Jolla have?
Some of 1250 S La Jolla's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 S La Jolla currently offering any rent specials?
1250 S La Jolla is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 S La Jolla pet-friendly?
No, 1250 S La Jolla is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1250 S La Jolla offer parking?
Yes, 1250 S La Jolla offers parking.
Does 1250 S La Jolla have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1250 S La Jolla offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 S La Jolla have a pool?
No, 1250 S La Jolla does not have a pool.
Does 1250 S La Jolla have accessible units?
No, 1250 S La Jolla does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 S La Jolla have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 S La Jolla does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1250 S La Jolla?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity