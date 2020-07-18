1250 S La Jolla

Amenities

This is the beautiful and charming 2 bedroom home you have been looking for. 1st floor unit in a very well kept quadraplex located in South Carthay. Just steps away to popular restaurants, transportation, museums and entertainment. Centrally located and just minutes away from Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, and Miracle Mile. Washer and dryer in unit. Hardwood floors throughout, central heat and air, all appliances included. Yes, this property really does check practically all of the boxes! 1 car garage is included for storage only. Permitted street parking. Water and trash paid by owner. Don't miss this great property! Available for August 1st move in.