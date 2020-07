Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking garage guest parking

This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is 1 block S. of Wilshire, 1/2 block W. of Westwood and moments from UCLA, shops, restaurants, and Westwood Village / Park. There is a living room with gas fireplace and dining room, and a large master bedroom with fireplace, balcony, and walk-in closet. Two tandem parking lots plus guest parking are available in addition to a secured gated garage. Lease Available from 06/15/2019.