Los Angeles, CA
125 WAVECREST Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

125 WAVECREST Avenue

125 Wavecrest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

125 Wavecrest Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning, designer-done Venice craftsman home! FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED, furnished price upon request. Spacious, open, airy & bright. This beautifully updated 3 story Craftsman is located between the beach and Abbot Kinney, on a serene, tree-lined walkstreet. 3 bdrms, 2 1/2 bthrms, formal dining room, light-filled sunroom & solarium. Equipped with a gorgeous chef's kitchen, Viking stove, Carrara marble counters and backsplash, custom cabinetry, brass fixtures and more! PLUS a large office space with it's own entry, bathroom and amazing rooftop views of LA! Close to Abbot Kinney, the beach, cafes & more! Enjoy outdoor dining in the back yard, walk to the beach and cozy up to the fireplace in this warm, inviting home! Garage Parking for one or two cars depending on size of vehicle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 WAVECREST Avenue have any available units?
125 WAVECREST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 WAVECREST Avenue have?
Some of 125 WAVECREST Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 WAVECREST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
125 WAVECREST Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 WAVECREST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 125 WAVECREST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 125 WAVECREST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 125 WAVECREST Avenue does offer parking.
Does 125 WAVECREST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 WAVECREST Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 WAVECREST Avenue have a pool?
No, 125 WAVECREST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 125 WAVECREST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 125 WAVECREST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 125 WAVECREST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 WAVECREST Avenue has units with dishwashers.
