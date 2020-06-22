125 WAVECREST Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning, designer-done Venice craftsman home! FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED, furnished price upon request. Spacious, open, airy & bright. This beautifully updated 3 story Craftsman is located between the beach and Abbot Kinney, on a serene, tree-lined walkstreet. 3 bdrms, 2 1/2 bthrms, formal dining room, light-filled sunroom & solarium. Equipped with a gorgeous chef's kitchen, Viking stove, Carrara marble counters and backsplash, custom cabinetry, brass fixtures and more! PLUS a large office space with it's own entry, bathroom and amazing rooftop views of LA! Close to Abbot Kinney, the beach, cafes & more! Enjoy outdoor dining in the back yard, walk to the beach and cozy up to the fireplace in this warm, inviting home! Garage Parking for one or two cars depending on size of vehicle.