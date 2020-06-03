12495 CULVER

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Del Rey 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom recently remodeled home! Presented in move-in condition. Upon entering into the living room with a cornered fireplace, the dining area is featured along with the updated kitchen that has all stainless steel appliances. Located off the kitchen and perfect for entertaining, there is a den and/or office with French doors that opens onto a private backyard. All three glass sliding doors lead to a wooden patio, driveway, and private backyard. The master bedroom has en suite bath. The second bathroom is equipped with a steam shower and a soaker style tub. Enjoy hardwood floors throughout , central heat and ac, double, paned windows, and Z Wave Smart Home switches. Two car garage has washer & dryer and plenty of space for storage. Don't miss this amazing opportunity to live just minutes away from Playa Vista, Playa Del Rey, and Venice Beach!