Los Angeles, CA
12495 CULVER
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12495 Culver Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

12495 Culver Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Del Rey 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom recently remodeled home! Presented in move-in condition. Upon entering into the living room with a cornered fireplace, the dining area is featured along with the updated kitchen that has all stainless steel appliances. Located off the kitchen and perfect for entertaining, there is a den and/or office with French doors that opens onto a private backyard. All three glass sliding doors lead to a wooden patio, driveway, and private backyard. The master bedroom has en suite bath. The second bathroom is equipped with a steam shower and a soaker style tub. Enjoy hardwood floors throughout , central heat and ac, double, paned windows, and Z Wave Smart Home switches. Two car garage has washer & dryer and plenty of space for storage. Don't miss this amazing opportunity to live just minutes away from Playa Vista, Playa Del Rey, and Venice Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12495 CULVER have any available units?
12495 CULVER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12495 CULVER have?
Some of 12495 CULVER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12495 CULVER currently offering any rent specials?
12495 CULVER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12495 CULVER pet-friendly?
No, 12495 CULVER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12495 CULVER offer parking?
Yes, 12495 CULVER offers parking.
Does 12495 CULVER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12495 CULVER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12495 CULVER have a pool?
No, 12495 CULVER does not have a pool.
Does 12495 CULVER have accessible units?
No, 12495 CULVER does not have accessible units.
Does 12495 CULVER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12495 CULVER has units with dishwashers.
