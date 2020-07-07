1249 South TREMAINE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful Longwood Highlands duplex. Owner has invested over $100K on improvements. Light and bright, all-new large lower unit comprising 3 Bedrooms & 3 bathrooms. Master suite with en-suite bathroom w/ double sinks and walk-in shower, large closet, and separate work space for home office or private reading nook. Two other bedrooms, one with en-suite bathroom (shower). Hall bath with shower over tub. All bathrooms remodeled with the highest quality tile, cabinets, & fixtures. Each bedroom has split system HVAC for individual control. Original hardwood floors throughout the unit. Kitchen completely remodeled with new cabinets, granite counters, and breakfast bar. Gas stove, refrigerator, new dishwasher and side-by-side washer and dryer. Large living room and separate dining room. Backyard with mature fruit trees. One single car garages.