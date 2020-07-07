All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1249 South TREMAINE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1249 South TREMAINE Avenue
Last updated January 12 2020 at 6:39 AM

1249 South TREMAINE Avenue

1249 South Tremaine Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Olympic Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1249 South Tremaine Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful Longwood Highlands duplex. Owner has invested over $100K on improvements. Light and bright, all-new large lower unit comprising 3 Bedrooms & 3 bathrooms. Master suite with en-suite bathroom w/ double sinks and walk-in shower, large closet, and separate work space for home office or private reading nook. Two other bedrooms, one with en-suite bathroom (shower). Hall bath with shower over tub. All bathrooms remodeled with the highest quality tile, cabinets, & fixtures. Each bedroom has split system HVAC for individual control. Original hardwood floors throughout the unit. Kitchen completely remodeled with new cabinets, granite counters, and breakfast bar. Gas stove, refrigerator, new dishwasher and side-by-side washer and dryer. Large living room and separate dining room. Backyard with mature fruit trees. One single car garages.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1249 South TREMAINE Avenue have any available units?
1249 South TREMAINE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1249 South TREMAINE Avenue have?
Some of 1249 South TREMAINE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1249 South TREMAINE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1249 South TREMAINE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1249 South TREMAINE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1249 South TREMAINE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1249 South TREMAINE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1249 South TREMAINE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1249 South TREMAINE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1249 South TREMAINE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1249 South TREMAINE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1249 South TREMAINE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1249 South TREMAINE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1249 South TREMAINE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1249 South TREMAINE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1249 South TREMAINE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College