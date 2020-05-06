All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:11 PM

12484 Osprey

12484 Osprey Ln · No Longer Available
Location

12484 Osprey Ln, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Stunning south-facing 4 bed/3.5 bath home now available for lease at Skylar at Playa Vista! Unique LEED platinum design and just 3 residences per building. This 2-level newer construction townhome offers prime location with a great deal of privacy. The gourmet kitchen is outfitted with Jenn-Air stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry and large kitchen island. The spacious master suite has a luxurious bathroom with freestanding tub and walk-in shower. Recessed lighting throughout plus tankless water heater. Enjoy an indoor-outdoor feel thanks to the oversized patio. The 2-car garage includes electric vehicle hook up and convenient direct entry. Amenities include clubhouse, pools, spa, fitness center, conference room, theater, basketball courts, play grounds, dog parks.Across the street from the future Google campus. Close to the movies, Whole Foods, restaurants, yoga and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12484 Osprey have any available units?
12484 Osprey doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12484 Osprey have?
Some of 12484 Osprey's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12484 Osprey currently offering any rent specials?
12484 Osprey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12484 Osprey pet-friendly?
Yes, 12484 Osprey is pet friendly.
Does 12484 Osprey offer parking?
Yes, 12484 Osprey offers parking.
Does 12484 Osprey have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12484 Osprey does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12484 Osprey have a pool?
Yes, 12484 Osprey has a pool.
Does 12484 Osprey have accessible units?
No, 12484 Osprey does not have accessible units.
Does 12484 Osprey have units with dishwashers?
No, 12484 Osprey does not have units with dishwashers.
