12484 Osprey

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court conference room clubhouse dog park gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly yoga

Stunning south-facing 4 bed/3.5 bath home now available for lease at Skylar at Playa Vista! Unique LEED platinum design and just 3 residences per building. This 2-level newer construction townhome offers prime location with a great deal of privacy. The gourmet kitchen is outfitted with Jenn-Air stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry and large kitchen island. The spacious master suite has a luxurious bathroom with freestanding tub and walk-in shower. Recessed lighting throughout plus tankless water heater. Enjoy an indoor-outdoor feel thanks to the oversized patio. The 2-car garage includes electric vehicle hook up and convenient direct entry. Amenities include clubhouse, pools, spa, fitness center, conference room, theater, basketball courts, play grounds, dog parks. Across the street from the future Google campus. Close to the movies, Whole Foods, restaurants, yoga and more.