1248 N. Las Palmas

13th Month Free if Lease Start Date is May 1st or Sooner Walking distance to shops, restaurants and bars/clubs on famous Hollywood and Sunset blvd. close to 101 fwy, adjacent to West Hollywood, Miracle Mile, Hancock Park and DTLA.

Lower 2 Bed and 1 Bath Apartment In the heart of Hollywood. This gorgeous unit has hardwood laminate through out, recessed lighting, ceiling Fans in the bedrooms, mirrored sliding closet doors and wall A/C in the living room. The kitchen has wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances: Refrigerator and Gas Stove. Large Private and Secured Patio. Lots of Closet Space. Tenant Pays All Utilities - Including Pro-rated Water and Trash (Rubs). 1 Parking Spot.



Amenities: Shared Laundry Room, Large Private and Secured Patio, Wall A/C.

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove.

Parking: 1 Parking Spot

