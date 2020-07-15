All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1248 N. Las Palmas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1248 N. Las Palmas
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:54 AM

1248 N. Las Palmas

1248 Las Palmas Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1248 Las Palmas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
13th Month Free if Lease Start Date is May 1st or Sooner Walking distance to shops, restaurants and bars/clubs on famous Hollywood and Sunset blvd. close to 101 fwy, adjacent to West Hollywood, Miracle Mile, Hancock Park and DTLA.
Lower 2 Bed and 1 Bath Apartment In the heart of Hollywood. This gorgeous unit has hardwood laminate through out, recessed lighting, ceiling Fans in the bedrooms, mirrored sliding closet doors and wall A/C in the living room. The kitchen has wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances: Refrigerator and Gas Stove. Large Private and Secured Patio. Lots of Closet Space. Tenant Pays All Utilities - Including Pro-rated Water and Trash (Rubs). 1 Parking Spot.

Amenities: Shared Laundry Room, Large Private and Secured Patio, Wall A/C.
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove.
Parking: 1 Parking Spot
https://sternmanagement.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-2-bed-1-bath/590/

IT490501 - IT49SM590

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1248 N. Las Palmas have any available units?
1248 N. Las Palmas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1248 N. Las Palmas have?
Some of 1248 N. Las Palmas's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1248 N. Las Palmas currently offering any rent specials?
1248 N. Las Palmas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1248 N. Las Palmas pet-friendly?
No, 1248 N. Las Palmas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1248 N. Las Palmas offer parking?
Yes, 1248 N. Las Palmas offers parking.
Does 1248 N. Las Palmas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1248 N. Las Palmas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1248 N. Las Palmas have a pool?
No, 1248 N. Las Palmas does not have a pool.
Does 1248 N. Las Palmas have accessible units?
No, 1248 N. Las Palmas does not have accessible units.
Does 1248 N. Las Palmas have units with dishwashers?
No, 1248 N. Las Palmas does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Mark Twain
4251 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College