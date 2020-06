Amenities

Stunning south-facing and facing Google campus 4 bed/3.5 bath plan at Skylar. Newer construction with over $200k in additional upgrades. Unique LEED Platinum design with only 3 units per building. Direct access from street and private 2-car garage. Spacious 2-story unit has 1 bed/bath plus family room level. The second floor features 3 bedrooms, chef’s kitchen with BOSCH appliances, walk-in pantry and large kitchen island. Oak floors and recessed lighting throughout, plus solar panels and tankless water heater. Directly across the street from the future Google campus!