Los Angeles, CA
12463 Telfair Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12463 Telfair Avenue

12463 N Telfair Ave · No Longer Available
Location

12463 N Telfair Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This beautiful home has been recently remodeled. This home has new windows, new interior and exterior paint, and much more. This home is well loved and it shows, it is very clean and open. The landscape has been well taken care of, the property also has beautiful fruit trees throughout.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12463 Telfair Avenue have any available units?
12463 Telfair Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12463 Telfair Avenue have?
Some of 12463 Telfair Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12463 Telfair Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12463 Telfair Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12463 Telfair Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12463 Telfair Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12463 Telfair Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12463 Telfair Avenue offers parking.
Does 12463 Telfair Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12463 Telfair Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12463 Telfair Avenue have a pool?
No, 12463 Telfair Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12463 Telfair Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12463 Telfair Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12463 Telfair Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12463 Telfair Avenue has units with dishwashers.
