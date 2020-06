Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Ponderosa Springs beauty! Lush landscaping, babbling brooks and inviting pools! Extensively remodeled and ready to move right in. Wonderful gas fireplace and inviting patio for enjoying the lush view of the well-kept grounds. Inside laundry is fabulous to have and just a short few steps to the parking. This is easy living!