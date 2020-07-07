All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1245 S Camden Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1245 S Camden Drive
Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:55 PM

1245 S Camden Drive

1245 South Camden Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1245 South Camden Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
hot tub
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
**Also available for MONTH-TO-MONTH Lease** Live close to EVERYTHING on the most coveted Camden drive, just a block away from Beverly Hills and minutes from Roxbury Park. Close to restaurants, shops and places of worship. The dramatic entry with tall ceilings and views of the backyard leads to the expansive formal living room, large dining room and sensational family room that flows to the outdoor entertaining area, sunny lawn and sports court. The main floor also features an eat in kitchen with center island, bedroom with private bathroom and separate guest bathroom. Upstairs the true master suite steals the show with head on views of the Hollywood sign, luxurious bathroom with spa tub, steam shower, double vanities and large walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms with shared bathroom upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 S Camden Drive have any available units?
1245 S Camden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1245 S Camden Drive have?
Some of 1245 S Camden Drive's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1245 S Camden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1245 S Camden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 S Camden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1245 S Camden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1245 S Camden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1245 S Camden Drive offers parking.
Does 1245 S Camden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1245 S Camden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 S Camden Drive have a pool?
No, 1245 S Camden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1245 S Camden Drive have accessible units?
No, 1245 S Camden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 S Camden Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1245 S Camden Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College