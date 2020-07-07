1245 S Camden Drive

Amenities

**Also available for MONTH-TO-MONTH Lease** Live close to EVERYTHING on the most coveted Camden drive, just a block away from Beverly Hills and minutes from Roxbury Park. Close to restaurants, shops and places of worship. The dramatic entry with tall ceilings and views of the backyard leads to the expansive formal living room, large dining room and sensational family room that flows to the outdoor entertaining area, sunny lawn and sports court. The main floor also features an eat in kitchen with center island, bedroom with private bathroom and separate guest bathroom. Upstairs the true master suite steals the show with head on views of the Hollywood sign, luxurious bathroom with spa tub, steam shower, double vanities and large walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms with shared bathroom upstairs.