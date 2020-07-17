All apartments in Los Angeles
1244 ANGELO Drive
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:41 AM

1244 ANGELO Drive

1244 Angelo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1244 Angelo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Tuscany living within 5 minutes of Rodeo Drive and on the infamous Angelo Dr. (Billionaires Road) in the heart of celebrity's Grand estates. This property is nestled on a noel with 280 degree views of the ocean, city and hills, 10,000 sq. ft. of modern interior & ultimate in comfort living spaces full of light in every room. Huge gourmet kitchen is the gathering place for the whole family to enjoy a great meal while looking at amazing view of the mini rain forest Hills. Formal breakfast room, dining room, family room & living room. The ultimate man cave with a full professional bar & wine coolers. Your clients can enjoy a spa day at their own home in spacious steam room, indoor Jacuzzi & massage room. All bedrooms are spacious, light, bright with views & walking closet. Unlike many properties in the area with mostly hill, no flat land, this property is totally flat & was built to make use of the property in the most efficient possible way. Huge pool, spa & fruit trees. Must see

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1244 ANGELO Drive have any available units?
1244 ANGELO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1244 ANGELO Drive have?
Some of 1244 ANGELO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1244 ANGELO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1244 ANGELO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1244 ANGELO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1244 ANGELO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1244 ANGELO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1244 ANGELO Drive offers parking.
Does 1244 ANGELO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1244 ANGELO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1244 ANGELO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1244 ANGELO Drive has a pool.
Does 1244 ANGELO Drive have accessible units?
No, 1244 ANGELO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1244 ANGELO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1244 ANGELO Drive has units with dishwashers.
