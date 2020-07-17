1244 ANGELO Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage hot tub sauna

Tuscany living within 5 minutes of Rodeo Drive and on the infamous Angelo Dr. (Billionaires Road) in the heart of celebrity's Grand estates. This property is nestled on a noel with 280 degree views of the ocean, city and hills, 10,000 sq. ft. of modern interior & ultimate in comfort living spaces full of light in every room. Huge gourmet kitchen is the gathering place for the whole family to enjoy a great meal while looking at amazing view of the mini rain forest Hills. Formal breakfast room, dining room, family room & living room. The ultimate man cave with a full professional bar & wine coolers. Your clients can enjoy a spa day at their own home in spacious steam room, indoor Jacuzzi & massage room. All bedrooms are spacious, light, bright with views & walking closet. Unlike many properties in the area with mostly hill, no flat land, this property is totally flat & was built to make use of the property in the most efficient possible way. Huge pool, spa & fruit trees. Must see