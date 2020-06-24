1243 WILCOX Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Welcome to your new home! Pristine, pet friendly 3 bedroom 3 bath 1,736 sqft multi-story town home with a 2 car garage, balcony and a private sundeck patio featuring a wet bar and beautiful, unobstructed hilltop views with surrounding palm trees. Centrally located in the heart of Hollywood close to top-rated restaurants,Hollywood nightlife, quaint streets, and shopping.Your kitchen comes fully- appointed with granite counter tops, top of the line stainless steel appliances, extra storage and a kitchen island. This modern beautiful home features an in-unit washer and dryer set, a spa like master bedroom and bath, open concept dining room that opens into the living room, wood floors, built in bar area and an electric fireplace make this space perfect for entertaining , there is even a doggy door for your pet to enjoy the patio while you are away. FURNISHED .