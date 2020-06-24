All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 29 2019 at 9:25 AM

1243 WILCOX Avenue

1243 Wilcox Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1243 Wilcox Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Welcome to your new home! Pristine, pet friendly 3 bedroom 3 bath 1,736 sqft multi-story town home with a 2 car garage, balcony and a private sundeck patio featuring a wet bar and beautiful, unobstructed hilltop views with surrounding palm trees. Centrally located in the heart of Hollywood close to top-rated restaurants,Hollywood nightlife, quaint streets, and shopping.Your kitchen comes fully- appointed with granite counter tops, top of the line stainless steel appliances, extra storage and a kitchen island. This modern beautiful home features an in-unit washer and dryer set, a spa like master bedroom and bath, open concept dining room that opens into the living room, wood floors, built in bar area and an electric fireplace make this space perfect for entertaining , there is even a doggy door for your pet to enjoy the patio while you are away. FURNISHED .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1243 WILCOX Avenue have any available units?
1243 WILCOX Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1243 WILCOX Avenue have?
Some of 1243 WILCOX Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1243 WILCOX Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1243 WILCOX Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1243 WILCOX Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1243 WILCOX Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1243 WILCOX Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1243 WILCOX Avenue offers parking.
Does 1243 WILCOX Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1243 WILCOX Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1243 WILCOX Avenue have a pool?
No, 1243 WILCOX Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1243 WILCOX Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1243 WILCOX Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1243 WILCOX Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1243 WILCOX Avenue has units with dishwashers.
