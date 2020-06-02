All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

1243 E 7th St

1243 East 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1243 East 7th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
yoga
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
yoga
DTLA loft - Property Id: 209931

Large ground floor loft with 20 foot ceilings, large and bright creative space in the front and serene live space in the back with a bedroom loft and back patio garden with gorgeous fruit trees akin to a Brooklyn brownstone. Across the street from The Row in the produce district. 3 blocks from little Tokyo and arts district. And miraculous free street parking right in front of unit. Fully loaded with Boss sound system, art deco luxury furniture, remote control operated AC. Perfect for a professional who could use the creative space or a yoga teacher who would like to have their own space to practice. 6mo minimum to start and month to month after that. It's good for only 1 person. Best for a mature adult with a busy work schedule and no desire to throw parties! Fast internet, fiber phone and all utilities are an additional $150 fee bundled so its move in ready.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209931
Property Id 209931

(RLNE5489211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1243 E 7th St have any available units?
1243 E 7th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1243 E 7th St have?
Some of 1243 E 7th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1243 E 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
1243 E 7th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1243 E 7th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1243 E 7th St is pet friendly.
Does 1243 E 7th St offer parking?
No, 1243 E 7th St does not offer parking.
Does 1243 E 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1243 E 7th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1243 E 7th St have a pool?
No, 1243 E 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 1243 E 7th St have accessible units?
No, 1243 E 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1243 E 7th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1243 E 7th St does not have units with dishwashers.

