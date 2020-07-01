1242 N Las Palmas Ave

Amenities

Upper Unit in Duplex (built in 2006) with vinyl/hardwood floors, new carpet in bedrooms, 2-car gated parking, washer & dryer in unit, HVAC, open kitchen with lots of cabinets, pantry, lots of closet space, large windows, high ceilings, shared yard, gated property, set back from the street, behind the main house, located in the heart of Hollywood! Pets will be considered with an additional deposit. Please call/text/email for more details or to make an appointment - thanks! (Can also provide the unit furnished for an additional cost.)